Coronavirus: India has one of the lowest per million cases in the world, government has said.

India recorded 45,231 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, government data shows. The daily case count was 3.6 per cent lower than yesterday's 46,963.

With this, the country's overall coronavirus case count since January was past 82.29 lakh.

In this period, 496 people lost their life to COVID-19. More than 1.2 lakh people have died of the highly infectious viral disease till now.