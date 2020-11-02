Rajasthan Government Bans Sale Of Firecrackers Amid Covid Crisis

The ban has been put in place to protect the health of COVID-19 infected patients, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

This move comes as air pollution is on the rise in the northern states of the country currently.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that he has issued directions to ban the sale of firecrackers and restrict their use to protect COVID-19 patients and the public from their ill-effects.

"In order to protect the health of COVID-19 infected patients and general public due to poisonous smoke emanating from firecrackers, strict action has been taken to prohibit the sale of firecrackers in the state and restrict the movement of vehicles without fitness certificate," Mr Gehlot tweeted.

