Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Records 46,963 New Cases

With 46,963 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,84,082, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 74.91 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry. The recovery rate stood at 91.54 per cent. The country's COVID-19 deaths climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 74,91,513 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far taking the national recovery rate to 91.54 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.
Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:
WHO Chief Under Quarantine After Contact Tests Positive For Covid-19
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.
"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," Tedros said in a tweet.
