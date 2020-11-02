Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Records 46,963 New Cases

WHO Chief Under Quarantine After Contact Tests Positive For Covid-19

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.



"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," Tedros said in a tweet.



