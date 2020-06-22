445 Coronavirus Deaths In India In 24 Hours In Biggest One-Day Jump

India has over 4.25 lakh coronavirus cases, recording the biggest single-day jump of 445 deaths amid renewed concerns over the rapid rise in new infections in the country.

The spike in cases has taken the country's tally to 4,25,282 while the death count rose to 13,699, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

However, there has been a steady improvement in the recovery rate with 55.77 per cent of the COVID-10 patients being declared virus-free. The number of recoveries stood at 2,37,196.

India has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases among 10 nations worst-hit by coronavirus.