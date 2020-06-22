Coronavirus India Live News Update: 57 Girls At Government-Run Home In UP's Kanpur Test Positive

The COVID-19 cases in the national capital neared the 60,000-mark on Sunday (Representational)

Fifty-seven girls who live at a government-run shelter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past week. This means the institution is now a COVID-19 cluster in a town already battling a high caseload.

All 57 girls have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals, while staff and those girls not infected have been quarantined and the entire facility has been sealed.

The COVID-19 cases in the national capital neared the 60,000-mark on Sunday with 3,000 more people testing positive, even as worried authorities were mulling steps to make contact tracing more robust to curb the spread of the infection in Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a meeting Sunday with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the coronavirus situation, where it was decided to hold more "robust" contact tracing, revamp the entire containment zone strategy and strengthen medical services in areas most affected by the virus.

Meanwhile, Brazil on Sunday said it had registered more than 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as well as about one million infections, as the second worst-affected country in the world struggles to control the disease, news agency AFP reported.