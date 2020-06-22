Coronavirus India Live News Update: 57 Girls At Government-Run Home In UP's Kanpur Test Positive

All 57 girls have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals, while staff and those girls not infected have been quarantined and the entire facility has been sealed.

Coronavirus India Live News Update: 57 Girls At Government-Run Home In UP's Kanpur Test Positive

The COVID-19 cases in the national capital neared the 60,000-mark on Sunday (Representational)

New Delhi:

Fifty-seven girls who live at a government-run shelter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past week. This means the institution is now a COVID-19 cluster in a town already battling a high caseload.

All 57 girls have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals, while staff and those girls not infected have been quarantined and the entire facility has been sealed.

The COVID-19 cases in the national capital neared the 60,000-mark on Sunday with 3,000 more people testing positive, even as worried authorities were mulling steps to make contact tracing more robust to curb the spread of the infection in Delhi. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a meeting Sunday with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the coronavirus situation, where it was decided to hold more "robust" contact tracing, revamp the entire containment zone strategy and strengthen medical services in areas most affected by the virus.

Meanwhile, Brazil on Sunday said it had registered more than 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as well as about one million infections, as the second worst-affected country in the world struggles to control the disease, news agency AFP reported. 

Jun 22, 2020 07:01 (IST)
Coronavirus news: 198 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Assam

As many as 198 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Assam on Sunday, as per information provided by the State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Health Minister informed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 5,586, including 2,170 active cases.

So far, 3,404 patients have been discharged after treatment and nine deaths have been reported due to the virus, ANI reported. 

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCOVID-19

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter