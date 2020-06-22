Stricter Curbs, Capped Treatment Cost In Bengaluru After COVID-19 Spike

Stringent actions will be taken against those violating quarantine guidelines (File)

With Bengaluru opening up after months of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the IT hub has seen a sudden spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases. The city, with a population of over 1 crore, was initially considered well in control of the pandemic with less than 1,000 cases. But in the last few days, there has been a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, with the total case count now settling around 1,300. Over 60 coronavirus-infected patients have died so far.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who had stressed on containing the deadly contagion without affecting the economic activities of the state capital, at a meeting with cabinet colleagues and officers of the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, has decided to strictly implement lockdown rules in the clusters which are reporting more cases. These include KR Market and the surrounding areas of Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalasipalya. The adjoining streets will also be sealed, they said.

The meeting also called for stringent actions and FIRs against those who violate quarantine guidelines.

Officers have been directed to cap the rates of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals to ensure that the treatment is more affordable at these private facilities.

The state has also decided to set up fever clinics in all wards of Bengaluru to ensure early detection of cases.

Officers have been directed to maintain hygiene and provide all basic amenities to those in government quarantine centres after receiving numerous complaints from those facilities.

The BBMP War Room will now have real-time information on the availability of beds in various hospitals dedicated to the treatment of coronavirus so that the infected can receive treatment as soon as possible.

Karnataka has reported over 9,100 cases of coronavirus with at least 137 deaths so far.