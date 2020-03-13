2 Punjab Officer Couples Home-Quarantined After Return From Italy

Both the couples in Pubjab have been quarantined for 14 days. (Representational)

Two officer couples in Punjab have been self-isolating at home as a precaution to prevent the risk of spreading the coronavirus after returning recently from Italy and Switzerland, an official said on Friday.

They are IPS officer Sandeep Garg, who is the Senior Superintendent of Police of Sangrur, and his wife, Surbhi Malik, who is the Chief Administrator with Patiala Development Authority.

The another couple is Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, Girish Dyalan, and his IPS wife, Avneet Kondal, who is the Senior Superintendent of Police of Fatehgarh Sahib.

Both the couples have been quarantined for 14 days, said an official. They returned to India on March 3.

The state government issued an advisory on March 6 saying all officials who have gone outside India on leave would be quarantined for 14 days on the return as a precaution.

