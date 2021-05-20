2.76 Lakh Fresh Covid Cases, India's Highest Daily Testing (20.55 Lakh)

Over 20.55 lakh samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours, accounting for the highest single-day tests so far.

After Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have the highest number of infections.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 34,031 new Covid cases and 594 deaths in a day. 90 people have died of mucormycosis, a rare but potentially fatal fungal infection, in the state so far, state public health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

In Kerala, 32,762 tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and 112 Covid patients died. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the centre's allocation of vaccines to the state has finished and that the Chief Secretary will raise the matter with the centre today.

Karnataka on Wednesday logged 34,281 cases, taking the caseload to over 23.06 lakh, while 468 more deaths took the total fatalities to 23,306. Bengaluru reported 11,772 more infections.

Nearly two weeks into the lockdown in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the daily Covid tally has crossed 34,000 with Chennai accounting for around 6,500 new cases.

Delhi reported 3,846 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the lowest since April 5. 235 patients died in the last 24 hours.

Rajasthan and Telangana have notified mucormycosis as an epidemic. Rajasthan has around 100 black fungus patients and a separate ward has been made at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur

The government has approved Rapid Antigen Kits to conduct Covid test at home. The Indian Council of Medical Research has issued detailed guidelines on who can use it and how.