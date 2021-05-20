Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Records 34,031 Covid Cases

Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 34,031 new Covid cases.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 34,031 new Covid cases and 594 deaths in a day. At 17.15 per cent, the positivity rate in the last 24 hours remained high but way lower than the April levels.

As many as 51, 457 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 91.06 per cent.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had logged 28,438 Covid cases and 679 deaths.

Pune remains the worst-hit city in the state with 4,490 cases and 52 deaths, followed by Ahmednagar with 3,502 cases and 27 deaths.

India on Tuesday recorded its highest ever spike in death count, registering 4,529 fatalities in 24 hours. The number of cases in a day was 2.67 lakh.

