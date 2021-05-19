Covid Home Test Kit Gets Approval, Guidelines Out On Who Should Use

Rapid Antigen Kits to conduct Covid test at home got a green signal today and the Indian Council of Medical Research - the nodal body in the fight against the virus - issued detailed guidelines on who can use it and how.

The ICMR has made it clear that only symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases should use the home test. "Indiscriminate testing is not advised," the medical body said.

The home test should be conducted according to an app that can be downloaded from the Google play store and Apple store.

"The mobile app is a comprehensive guide of the testing procedure and will provide a positive or negative test result to the patient. All users are advised to click a picture of the test strip after completing the test procedure with the same mobile phone," the ICMR said.

The data from the phone will be centrally captured in a secure server which is connected with the ICMR COVID-19 testing portal, where all data will be eventually stored.

The medical body also assured that patient confidentiality will be fully maintained.