195 Coronavirus Deaths, 3,900 Cases In India In 24 Hours, Biggest Jump

India Coronavirus Cases: More than 46,000 cases have been reported so far.

India recorded the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus patients and deaths linked to the illness as 3,900 new cases were reported, 195 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours.

This takes the total to 46,433 COVID-19 cases in the country, including 1,568 deaths. About 12,727 patients have recovered so far, the recovery rate stood at 27.4 per cent this morning, said the Union Health Ministry.

Lockdown restrictions have eased in many parts of the country as the third phase of the nationwide shutdown - which began on March 25 - kicked off on Monday even India continues to see a spike in cases. Yesterday, 2,573 new cases, 83 deaths were recorded in a span of 24 hours. On Sunday, 2,487 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported.