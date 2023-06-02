Odisha Train Tragedy: MK Stalin Deputes Panel To Oversee Rescue Of Tamils

MK Stalin offered Naveen Patnaik medical assistance to the injured. (FILE)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik following the accident of the Coromandel Express train, and announced that he was deputing a four-member panel to coordinate the rescue of Tamils on the train.

Several people were injured and many feared dead as four coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening, following which it collided head-on with a goods train coming from the opposite direction on the other line.

Expressing shock over the accident, Mr Stalin tweeted that he spoke to Mr Patnaik and said the details shared by the latter about the accident were "worrying".

The chief minister also condoled the lives lost in the incident.

"I have asked Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and 3 IAS officials to rush to Odisha to rescue the Tamils involved in the accident. Have directed setting up a helpline," he added.

Later, a state government release said Mr Stalin offered Mr Patnaik, medical assistance to the injured, and deputing medical teams and other aid to Odisha, if required.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has set up a helpdesk at Chennai Central railway station here. It also announced the helpline numbers-- 044-25330952, 044-25330953 and 044-25354771.

The South Western Railway has also set up helplines: Bengaluru - 080-22356409; Bangarpet - 08153 255253; Kuppam - 8431403419, SMVB - 09606005129; KJM - 91 88612 03980.

The Tamil Nadu government's helpine numbers are: 1070 (toll-free), 94458 69843, 94458 69848 (Whatsapp) and 044-28593990.

