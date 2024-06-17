Cops Call Comedian Chikkanna For Questioning In Actor Darshan Case

The police have already arrested 19 people, including Darshan Thoogudeepa.

The police team probing the Renukaswamy murder case served a notice on Kannada actor Chikkanna on Monday to appear for questioning.

The police have already arrested 19 people including leading Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda for the murder of Renukaswamy.

It was decided to question the 37-year-old Chikkanna, who appears primarily in comic roles, as he was allegedly with Darshan on the night of June 8, when the crime was allegedly committed, police sources said. "It's only for questioning as of now. We want to know whether he (Chikkanna) knew about the case and the information he has," a source told PTI.

Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had allegedly sent some obscene messages to Ms Gowda on social media, which infuriated the 47-year-old actor, police sources said.



