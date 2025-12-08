Jailed Actor Darshan Accused Of Harassing Inmate In Prison

Jailed superstar Darshan is facing charges of subjecting co-accused in the fan murder case to mental and physical torture in the Bengaluru Central Prison, where they are currently lodged along with him, sources stated on Monday.

According to authorities, there has been a change in Darshan's behaviour over a period of time in prison, especially after authorities curtailed all facilities for him. It is alleged that Darshan has been kicking co-accused in the case while they are sleeping and talking to them rudely.

Unable to take the torture, two of Darshan's associates, Jagadish and Anukumar, have asked the authorities to shift them to Chitradurga prison.

Differences have also cropped up between Darshan and the co-accused regarding the appointment of advocates. Following this, co-accused Jagadish aka Jagga had a quarrel with Darshan two days ago.

Sources state that Darshan has become restless following the tightening of rules in the prison premises after IAS officer Anshu Kumar took charge as the Chief Superintendent of the prison.

As a result, Darshan now has to stand in line by himself to get food and is also compelled to clean the toilet.

The jail authorities have put additional security measures in place at the barrack where Darshan and his associates are kept. CCTV cameras have been installed and barricades have also been put in place, sources stated.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, angry that Darshan maintained a relationship with her despite being married.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari Prison after photos of his alleged "royal treatment" at Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced.

He currently faces three FIRs related to the case.

The police submitted a 3,991-page chargesheet on September 4, 2024, along with an additional chargesheet to the court.

Darshan was released from prison on October 30, 2024, after spending 131 days in custody. Following the appeal by Karnataka Police, the Supreme Court has cancelled the bail and Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and others were arrested again.

A Karnataka local court had fixed the charges against jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others in connection with the sensational fan murder case. Darshan and all other accused denied all charges against them.

Darshan is facing the charge of murder under IPC Section 302, and for causing fatal injuries he has been booked under 355, 120-B for criminal conspiracy, 204 for attempting to destroy evidence, and 359 for kidnapping.

He is also booked under Sections 143, 147, 148 and 149 for illegal gathering and other charges.

