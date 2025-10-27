Actor Darshan, Pavitra Gowda Accused Of Delaying Renukaswamy Murder Trial

The prosecution in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associate Pavitra Gowda are the main accused, has accused the defence of deliberately delaying the trial despite clear directions from the Supreme Court to conduct proceedings expeditiously.

In a memo filed before the trial court, Special Public Prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar stated that the Supreme Court, in its August 14 order, had cancelled the bail granted to seven accused including Darshan and Pavitra Gowda, and directed that the trial be completed swiftly. All seven were taken into custody the same day.

However, the prosecution said that instead of cooperating with the court, the accused have been filing multiple discharge petitions and procedural applications to stall the framing of charges. Despite nearly 20 hearings since mid-August, the prosecution noted, arguments on the framing of charges have not progressed.

The memo also mentioned that Accused No 2, actor Darshan, had filed an application under the Karnataka Prisoners Act seeking special facilities in jail. Prison officials submitted a report confirming that Darshan was already receiving all facilities as per the Karnataka Prison Manual, 2021. Despite this, Darshan filed further petitions, including one seeking a court inspection of the prison and another urging the court to initiate contempt proceedings against jail officials.

Following this, the court directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to visit the central prison. The DLSA's report dated October 17 confirmed that all facilities were being provided and termed Darshan's allegations false.

The prosecution argued that such actions were intended only to delay the trial and prevent compliance with the Supreme Court's direction to conduct proceedings on priority.

The case pertains to the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan who was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and killed in June 2024. Actor Darshan, Pavitra Gowda, and several others are facing serious charges in connection with the crime.