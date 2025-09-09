"Give Me Poison, Haven't Seen Sunlight": Jailed Actor Darshan To Court

Jailed Kannada actor Darshan on Tuesday asked the court to give him "poison", saying he has not seen the sunlight for days.

Appearing before the City Civil and Sessions Court via video conferencing during a hearing in the Renukaswamy murder case, Darshan also said his hands had developed fungus.

He said he had not seen the sunlight for many days as he was not being allowed to step outside in prison. He said his clothes smelled, and he was facing severe problems in jail.

He then went on to request that the judge give him poison.

The court adjourned the matter to September 19 for the framing of charges.

The Supreme Court last month cancelled the bail given to the actor by the Karnataka High Court.

Ordering that he be taken into custody, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had said he could influence witnesses, and the trial could be impacted if he remained out on bail.

The bench also observed that the Karnataka High Court had committed a "manifest perversity" in treating Darshan's celebrity status as a factor while granting him bail.

Darshan was arrested and sent back to prison on August 14.

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.