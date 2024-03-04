Cop Thrashes 2 Men Tied With Ropes In Madhya Pradesh, Suspended

A probe is being conducted into the incident, police said. (Representational)

A head constable has been suspended for allegedly beating up two youth tied with ropes in connection with a theft case in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Desli village under Mohda police station limits last week and a video of it surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, an official said.

In the video, the two young men are seen tied with ropes and being beaten up by a policeman with a plastic pipe in front of some shops while some persons are standing nearby.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kamla Joshi said the video of head constable Kamta Prasad Keer thrashing the two persons in connection with a mobile phone theft case came to their notice on Sunday.

Taking cognisance of the video, the Betul superintendent of police has suspended Keer, who was posted at the Damjipura police post, Joshi said.

A probe is being conducted into the incident, she added.

