The constable was shifted to a hospital in critical condition where he succumbed.

A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was killed in the line of duty when he was fired upon by terrorists in Anantnag, said the police.

Head constable Ali Mohammad was shot at around 5.35 pm near his residence at Hasanpora in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag, a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to find the terrorists, the official said.