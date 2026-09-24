Cop On Ganesh Immersion Duty In Hyderabad Knocked Down By Bike, Dies

A 55-year-old police Sub-Inspector, K Venkanna, died after being knocked down by an unidentified man on a motorcycle while he was on duty during a Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday near Crane No. 2 on NTR Marg at Tank Bund, where Venkanna had been deployed for Ganesh immersion arrangements.

According to police, an unidentified man on a motorcycle allegedly hit the Sub-Inspector and fled the spot. Venkanna lost his balance and fell on the road.

The moment an unidentified biker hit the cop

A crowd gathers as people come rushing in to help the cop

Venkanna initially believed that he had suffered only minor injuries and proceeded towards Warangal. However, after reaching the area, he reportedly developed giddiness and increasing discomfort. His family members subsequently shifted him to MGM Hospital in Warangal.

He died during treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the hit-and-run. CCTV footage from the Tank Bund/NTR Marg area and other available evidence are being examined to identify and trace the motorcycle and its rider.

Around 20,000 police personnel are deployed across Hyderabad city for Ganesh immersion arrangements.