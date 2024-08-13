Cop Among 7 Killed In 3 Separate Road Accidents In Uttar Pradesh: Police

Police said efforts are being made to arrest the drivers (Representational)

Seven people, including a police constable and his wife, were killed in separate road accidents on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar in the last 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.

Constable Sudhir Kumar (28) and his wife Sonia (26) were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on Tuesday. Due to the collision, a portion of the truck caught fire and the couple were trapped under the vehicle, they said.

A fire brigade was rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Mr Kumar was posted in Moradabad district, Circle Officer (Nai Mandi) Rupali Rao said.

The truck driver fled the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

In the second incident, Ishwar Dayal (25) and Sandeep Verma (28) were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding unidentified vehicle near a Mahindra showroom under the Mansurpur police station area on Tuesday, police said.

Mr Dayal and Mr Verma were travelling from Muzaffarnagar to Khatauli when the accident occurred. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav said.

In the third incident, three men -- Sorabh Pal (26), Daksh Saini (25) and Krishan (23) -- died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck near Mansurpur distillery late Monday night. The truck driver managed to escape, he said.

Police said all three incidents are being investigated and efforts are being made to arrest the drivers involved in the hit-and-run cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)