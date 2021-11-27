Cop Among 5 Killed In Attack By 'Depressed' Man In Tripura: Report

5 people were killed after a man suffering from "depression" attacked them with an iron rod

Five people, including a police officer, have been killed and two others critically injured after a man suffering from "depression" attacked them with an iron rod in Tripura's Khowai district on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajib Sengupta said that the accused, Pradip Debroy, suddenly attacked his two teenage daughters and younger brother and killed them on the spot in his house in Shewratali village in the morning. He also seriously injured his wife who has been admitted to Khowai District Hospital.

Debroy then stopped an autorickshaw driver on the road and killed him and seriously injured his son. The condition of both the injured persons is stated to be critical, reported news agency PTI.

On receipt of the information about the incident, when a police team led by Inspector Satyajit Mullick reached the spot, Debroy attacked him. The officer succumbed to the injuries while being taken to Agartala Government Medical College, Mr Sengupta told Press Trust of India.

Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said that Debroy was suffering from mental depression for the last few days and he has been arrested.

A police contingent has been deployed in the village, he added.



