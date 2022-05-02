Cooperation, IT Ministries Get New Secretaries In Top Level Reshuffle

Gyanaesh Kumar is a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre.

Senior IAS officer Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday.

Mr Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, is currently Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. He has been appointed as the Cooperation Secretary in place of Devendra Kumar Singh, who has been named National Human Rights Commission Secretary General.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat will be Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), has been moved as Secretary, (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat in place of Sharma.

S Radha Chauhan, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre will be the new DoPT Secretary in place of Tripathi.

Neel Kamal Darbari, Managing Director, Small Farmers' Agri Business Consortium, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has been appointed as chairperson, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India.

Sanjay Kumar, a 1990-batch IAS officer currently serving in his cadre state of Bihar, will be Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs.

S K G Rahate, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice.

