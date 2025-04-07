Cooking Gas LPG Price Hiked By Rs 50 Per Cylinder For All Users

The price of cooking gas or domestic LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. The price has been increased for both subsidised and general category customers.

"The price of 14.2 kg LPG will go on to increase from 500 to 550 under Ujwala and from 803 to 853 for non-Ujwala users," said Mr Puri.

Last week, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were reduced by Rs 41. The price revision impacted restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments that use these cylinders for daily operations.

Earlier today, the government has also raised its excise duty on petrol and diesel, however, the hike would not be passed on to consumers and would be borne by oil marketing companies.

The excise duty on petrol was hiked to Rs 13 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 10 a litre, an official order showed.

The increase in duties will "come into force on the 8th day of April 2025," it said.

While any change in taxes is normally passed on to consumers, there will be no change in the retail selling price of petrol and diesel as the excise hike will be set off against the reduction in retail prices that was warranted from the fall in international oil prices.