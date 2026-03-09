'Will Stay Open Till Last Drop': Bengaluru Hotels' SOS Over Commercial Gas

An association of hotels in Bengaluru has sounded an SOS over concerns operations could be affected after the supply of commercial gas cylinders stopped.

The price of LPG cylinders was increased on Saturday last; household cooking gas price was raised by Rs 60, and commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 115. The move came amid the Iran-Israel war and the disruption it caused in key energy shipping routes in the Middle East.

In a statement in Kannada, the Bangalore Hotels Association said the supply of commercial gas cylinders has been stopped from today, creating a major crisis for the hotel industry.

It said that since hotels fall under essential services, the disruption is expected to affect common people, senior citizens, students, and medical professionals who depend on hotels for daily meals.

"... Hotel owners are not ready to close down under any circumstances. Closing down is not in our nature... We will function till the last drop to serve people, but the government and MPs must discuss this matter and help hotel owners. With shortage issues, the business and livelihoods will be affected," the association's president PC Rao said.

"We have already spoken to central ministers and sent messages. We have also informed some MPs from Bengaluru. There is no other alternative in the city; gas is essential for hotels. Without it, providing food is extremely difficult. The government should immediately look into it," Rao said.

The association said oil companies had earlier assured there would be no disruption in gas supply for up to 70 days, but the sudden halt has come as a major blow to the industry.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has assured there is no shortage of energy in the country and that consumers need not worry about supply disruptions.

"Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause of worry for our energy consumers," he had said in a post on X last week.

Indian Oil Corporation had also dismissed reports on social media suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel in the country, terming them baseless.