Controversial Law AFSPA To Be Withdrawn From Assam Soon: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said he salutes the Assam Police for their role in bringing peace in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday promised that the Armed forces Special Forces Act (AFSPA) would soon be withdrawn from Assam. He added that after eight years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the controversial law has been partially withdrawn from the state.

"Since 1990, AFSPA was imposed in Assam to tackle insurgency. Under the eight years rule of PM Narendra Modi, AFSPA was partially removed from larger parts of Assam. It was partially removed from 23 districts. We are sure that very soon AFSPA will be completely withdrawn from Assam," he said in Guwahati, after presenting the Assam Police the President's Colour award for their "exemplary service during the last 25 years".

Amit Shah said, "Assam Police has become the 10th state police force in the country to receive the honour for its exceptional performance in tackling insurgency, controlling crime, maintaining law and order, and ensuring security of lives and property of both common and important people."

A momentous day for Assam Police.



Presented the President's Colour to this brave force.



Assam becomes the 10th state to get this honour. This is a testimony of their tireless efforts to eradicate insurgency & ensure peace.



Congratulations to @AssamPolice and the entire state. pic.twitter.com/I4yUC0wsfI — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 10, 2022

He added that the Assam Police have worked tirelessly to bring peace in the state. "The Assam Police brought law and order in the state after a decade of insurgency. I salute the Assam Police for their role in bringing peace in the state after after a long insurgency history," he said.

The recognition has come at a time when Assam Police have led a "war on drugs" in the state in the last year. Additionally, they have come under the scanner for a series of encounters where accused reportedly were shot by cops while trying to flee from custody or resist custody resulting in many dead.