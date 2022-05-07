Drugs Worth Rs 548 Crore Seized In A Year In Assam

Assam police have destroyed 648 bighas of opium and 32 bighas of cannabis cultivation. (File)

A year since the Assam government launched a war on drugs in the state, Assam police has seized more than Rs 548.53 crore worth of drugs. Under the current BJP led government, state police has registered 2,834 cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has arrested more than 4,838 drug traffickers.

To further arm the police against the "war on drugs", the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam in association with Narcotics Control Bureau, New Delhi, have conducted training programmes.

A mobile app called 'Drugs Free Assam' was launched in December last year to collect information about use, sale, supply and transportation of drugs from the citizens. Additionally, a comprehensive user manual for investigation of NDPS Act Cases has also been compiled and distributed to all investigating officers in the state.

Among the drugs seized include 94 kg of heroin, 22,348 kg of ganja, 187 kg of opium, 38 lakh tablets of yaba, a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, and other tablets, 2.2 lakh of cough syrup bottles, 214 kg of cannabis, and 0.31 kg of cocaine. The police additionally destroyed 648 bighas of opium cultivation and 32 bighas of cannabis cultivation.

Cash amounting to Rs 2.4 crore and 320 vehicles were also seized by the Assam police.

State police has registered 163 cases pertaining to smuggled Burmese supari and have seized 53 lakh kg of supari (areca nut) in the last year. They have also arrested 182 people and seized 146 vehicles for the same.

Additionally, they auctioned 1.6 lakh kgs of supari and generated. 6.53 crore rupees of revenue.

Pendency of cases in Assam as well as the average crime rate per lakh of population have reduced in the last year, as has the monthly registration of cases. At the end of April, 2022, the number of cases pending with the Assam police has come down to 83,947, from 1,09,081 cases at the end of May, 2021.

The average crime rate per lakh of population was 384 last year and it has come down to 222 this year. The average monthly registration of cases has also fallen, from 11,103 last year to 6,247 this year.

In the first quarter of 2022, the disposal of cases is 28,400 against 24,159 in the first quarter of 2021.

Furthermore, the Assam police have registered 141 cases of human trafficking, arrested more than 104 human traffickers and rescued about 250 people in a year. They have also registered more than 1100 cases of cattle smuggling in the same time period, and have arrested 992 smugglers, rescued more than 9,454 cattle and seized 417 vehicles.