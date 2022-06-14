Construction Of Cable-Stayed Bridge In Rajasthan Complete: Nitin Gadkari

The bridge is also meant to reduce the traffic congestion in Kota city.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the project for the construction and maintenance of a cable-stayed bridge across the Chambal river on Kota Bypass on NH-76 of East-West Corridor in Rajasthan has been completed.

He posted a series of tweets saying, "The Government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working round the clock to enhance infrastructure in our country."

He also said that the 1.4 km long bridge is part of the Kota Bypass and part of the East-West corridor from Porbander in Gujrat to Silcher in Assam which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017.

Entirely built with capital expenditure (CAPEX) worth Rs 214 crore, the bridge comes with a robust system that is capable of tackling extreme traffic situations, handling heavy rains, winds, and storms and is even equipped to issue an earthquake notification to the control room of the bridge.

"The cables of the bridge are aerodynamic in nature and have the ability to be neutral in stormy winds," he tweeted.

The minister also tweeted, "To prevent disturbance to wildlife, a 7.5 m Noise Barrier with approx 70 percent visibility in 700 m length on both sides of the bridge has been installed."

The project has not only benefitted residents of the Hadoti region of Rajasthan but has also contributed to reducing the traffic congestion in Kota city, he added.

