Constable Recruitment Exam: 244 Arrested In UP In Last 3 Days, Say Cops

As many as 244 people have been either arrested or detained by the police across Uttar Pradesh in the last three days for allegedly adopting or planning to adopt unfair means in the police constable recruitment exam.

According to a statement issued by the state police headquarters in Lucknow, these arrests or detentions were made from February 15 till 6 pm on February 18.

The Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam was held on February 17 and 18.

According to the police headquarters, these arrests and detentions were made both by district police and units of the Special Task Force (STF) with the help of local intelligence.

"The arrested or detained accused are being interrogated after registering an FIR against them. People and gangs involved in adopting unfair means (in exams) will be caught and strict action will be taken against them," said Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar said.

"Most of the arrests were made before the accused could execute their nefarious plans of disturbing the sanctity of the exam by adopting unfair means," he added.



