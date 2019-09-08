Constable Deputed For PM's Rally In Rohtak Found Dead At Home: Police

Police said they are yet to identify the killer. (Representational image)

A police official, deputed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Rohtak, was found murdered at an apartment on Sunday, police said.

It appears that Pradeep, a head constable, had a fight with someone on Saturday night who hit him in the head with a bottle, a senior police officer told PTI.

"Forensic experts were called for collecting samples from the crime scene and facts are being ascertained," he said.

Police said they are yet to identify the killer. Tight security arrangements are in place in Rohtak in the wake of PM Modi's poll rally.

PM Modi kicked off the party's poll campaign for Haryana Assembly elections with the 'Vijay Sankalp' rally.

