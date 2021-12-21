Congress's DK Shivakumar Rips Copy Of Anti-Conversion Bill In Karnataka Assembly

Congress leader DK Shivakumar tore a copy of the anti-conversion Bill (File)

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar tore up the copy of an anti-conversion Bill and his party members staged a walkout as state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the Bill in the Assembly. The Congress has been opposing the Bill from the time it was proposed.

Earlier on December 14, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the anti-conversion law is being brought to target a particular religion.

"There is already a law to stop forceful conversion. Let the government take action in case of any forceful conversion. This law (proposed anti-conversion bill) is being brought to target a particular religion. Congress will oppose it tooth and nail," Siddaramaiah had told media.

Leader of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Kumaraswamy had earlier said that his party will not support the Bill.

Belagavi Bishop Derek Fernandes has also slammed the Karnataka government's anti-conversion Bill, terming it a hate campaign against Christians.

Meanwhile, the state Home Minister said that there is no need for anybody to live in fear due to this Bill.

The Bill aims to provide for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. It also proposes imprisonment of up to 10 years for forced religious conversion. It will be taken up for discussion in the Assembly tomorrow, the Speaker said.