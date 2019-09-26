Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Files Bail Plea In Delhi High Court

Enforcement Directorate had registered a money laundering case against DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, moved the Delhi High Court today seeking bail.

Mr Shivakumar has challenged the trial court's Wednesday order by which his bail plea was dismissed.

Probe agency Enforcement Directorate had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Mr Shivakumar, Mr Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The case was based on a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores.

The Income Tax department has accused Mr Shivakumar and his alleged associate SK Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.



