DK Shivakumar Arrested By Probe Agency In Alleged Money Laundering Case

DK Shivakumar had been summoned to Delhi on Thursday.

Senior Karnataka Congress leader and the party troubleshooter DK Shivakumar, who was being investigated in a case of alleged money laundering, has been arrested, sources said. The Enforcement Directorate, which was questioning him over the last four days, said he was not cooperating with the investigation.

Soon after his arrest, a tweet from Mr Shivakumar's account "congratulated" the BJP for his arrest and said he was a "victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta."

I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal.



I have full faith in God & in our country's Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics. - DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 3, 2019

Mr Shivakumar's arrest follows that of his party colleague, former Union minister P Chidambaram in a case involving media company INX Media. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which made the arrest last month after a day of dramatic developments, contended that he was not cooperating with the investigation.

"We strongly condemn the high-handed tactics & vendetta politics being deployed against Congress leaders. The arrest of Shri DK Shivakumar is yet another attempt by the govt to distract the public from their failed policies & the sorry state of the economy," the Congress tweeted.

Mr Shivakumar, a minister in the erstwhile Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah and a minister in the HD Kumaraswamy government as well, was summoned to Delhi on Thursday. The agency's move came after the Karnataka High Court decided against the dismissal of the case and did not give him protection from arrest.

The 57-year-old had left for Delhi the next day, insisting that he has no need to hide. The questioning started the same evening. But its continuation on Monday, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, became a sore point.

"I have not been able to perform puja for my father. I would celebrate Ganesh Puja with my children, but they did not allow me to do so," Mr Shivakumar said, turning emotional.

The Income Tax had conducted raids on Mr Shivakumar in August 2017. Sources said they had recovered more than Rs. 300 crore in "undisclosed income".

At the time, he was staying at a luxury resort in Bengaluru, guarding the Congress's flock of 43 lawmakers, flown in from Gujarat to check a rash of defections ahead of Rajya Sabha Election. The agency had picked him up from the resort for questioning, which went on overnight.

