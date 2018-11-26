Congress Won't Allow Annihilation Of Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has accused the BJP in the past of "destroying" the Constitution. (File)

Those conspiring to destroy the Constitution should know they neither have the capacity to do so nor will the Congress allow them to do anything, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Constitution Day today.

The colours of the Constitution are "engrained in every part of us", Mr Gandhi said on Twitter.

"The Constitution of India is the hallmark of both our struggle and existence. It is our philosophy. It is our pride... Let those who conspire to annihilate it, know that neither do they have the capacity to do so, nor will the Congress party and I ever allow them to do so," he said.

The Congress has accused the BJP in the past of "destroying" the Constitution, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the Constitution being adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. It came into effect on January 26, 1950.