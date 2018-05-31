Congress Wins Meghalaya's Ampati, Becomes Single Largest Party Ampati bypoll: The victory is expected to have a bearing on the Congress claim to form government in Meghalaya.

Share EMAIL PRINT Former chief minister Mukul Sangma's daughter Miani D Shira won the Ampati bypolls. New Delhi: Miani D Shira, the daughter of former chief minister Mukul Sangma, won the Ampati assembly seat in Meghalaya today - a victory that gave the Congress 21 seats, making it the single largest party in the state. So far, the National People's Party or NPP-led alliance led by chief Minister Conrad Sangma, and the Congress, had 20 seats each.



- made after the recent assembly election in Karnataka, where the BJP was invited to form the government as the single largest party.



The Congress won 21 of the state's 60 seats in the assembly polls held in February, but its number came down to 20 after it vacated the Ampati seat. Mukul Sangma, who won both from Ampati and Songsak, had to quit one seat. He chose Ampati - a seat he won five times -- making the assembly election essential.



Eleven seats short of majority,



The NPP won 19 seats in the assembly elections and had the support of six legislators from the United Democratic Party, four from People's Democratic Front, and two each from the HSPDP and the BJP, besides Independent lawmaker Samuel Sangma. Later, the NPP increased its tally to 20 after winning the Willamnagar seat, election to which was postponed following the death of a candidate.



Currently the alliance has 35 lawmakers - four above the magic number of 31.



The prestigious Ampati assembly constituency in Garo hills is home turf for both Sangma families. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is the son of former Lok Sabha speaker late PA Sangma. 27-year-old Ms Shira defeated her nearest rival from the ruling alliance, NPP's Clement Momin by 3191 votes.



