Trinamool Will Win To Sustain Democracy: Meghalaya Leader Of Opposition

Former Meghalaya Chief minister Mukul Sangma claimed on Friday that Trinamool Congress will outshine other parties in the Assembly Elections scheduled set to be held on February 27.

"You can feel the pulse here. The spirit of true democracy, of the people, by the people and for the people, must be reinforced for the purpose of sustaining the democracy and that's what we have done," Mukul Sangma said to NDTV.

Taking on the 'outsider' branding of the TMC by other parties, the leader of the opposition said, "Today you see all my supporters, who are the outsiders here? They all are part and parcel of the people who create this the whole demography. The Garo, Khasi, Jaintia and other tribes coexist along with non-tribals."

The kind of narrative being used against the TMC is not at all expected from this civilized state, he added.

Mukul Sangma had parted ways with the Congress with 11 other MLAs to join TMC in 2021.

"I used to tell people that BJP's narrative is camouflaged by the so-called rhetoric of development. If BJP is concerned about the people of the state and development, then why did they not act on the corruption and irregularities allegation brought to their notice?" he asked.

Mr Sangma added, "Are they trying to use the other parties as their pond? Is this the strategy that BJP is adopting with other parties who are in the present dispensation, including the NPP."

Megalaya goes to polls on Monday and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The Election Commission of India declared that no campaigning is allowed from 4 pm tomorrow. Over 21 lakh people will be eligible to elect their representatives from 369 candidates including 36 women.