2023 Meghalaya Assembly Election: 5 Points On Trinamool's Mukul Sangma

In 2021, Mukul Sangma, along with 11 Congress MLAs, joined the Trinamool Congress

The 2023 Meghalaya assembly election will witness a multi-cornered contest for the 60 Assembly seats. The ruling NPP is aiming to retain power by contesting alone while the BJP, Congress, and Trinamool Congress have fielded prominent faces for the polls. The Trinamool Congress became the principal opposition party in Meghalaya after 12 Congress MLAs joined it in 2021. Former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma was among those who switched sides. Below are five points about him.

Mukul Sangma entered active politics in 1993 after resigning as Medical and Health Officer at Zikzak primary health centre (PHC). At the age of 28, he was elected to the Meghalaya Assembly as an Independent MLA after winning from the Ampatigiri constituency in South West Garo Hill district.

He joined the Congress and retained his seat in 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013. Mukul Sangma was made the cabinet minister in 1998 and held various portfolios over the years including fisheries, information and public relations, home, education, and taxation. He also served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

In 2010, Mukul Sangma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya after the resignation of DD Lapang. After Congress won the 2013 elections, he became CM again. Mukul Sangma contested from two constituencies – Ampatgiri and Songsak – in the 2018 Assembly polls and emerged victorious in both. The Congress, however, couldn't retain power.

In 2021, Mukul Sangma, along with 11 Congress MLAs, joined the Trinamool Congress. For the 2023 Meghalaya election, he has been fielded from two constituencies – Songsak and Tikrikilla.

Born on April 20, 1965, Mukul Sangma completed his MBBS from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal. His wife Dikkanchi Shira, younger brother Zenith Sangma and daughter Miani Shira are all MLAs.

Voting in Meghalaya will take place in a single phase on February 27. The results will be announced on March 2 along with Tripura and Nagaland.