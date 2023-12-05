Rajasthan Seat Where Election Cancelled Due To Candidate's Death Now On Jan 5

Polling to Karanpur seat in Rajasthan was "adjourned" following death Congress's candidate

Polling to the Karanpur Assembly seat of Rajasthan that was "adjourned" following the death of the Congress candidate will be held on January 5, 2024, the Election Commission said today.

Counting of votes will be held on January 8, the poll panel said.

Nomination submission will start on December 12 and the last date for filing the papers is December 19. Scrutiny will be held on December 20 and the names can be withdrawn by December 22.

Polling in the Karanpur constituency was adjourned on November 15.

Citing Section 52 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, an Election Commission functionary had earlier explained that if a candidate fielded by a recognised state or national party dies before the poll, then the returning officer "adjourns" the poll on that seat "to a date to be notified later".

According to Section 52 (2) of the Act, the Election Commission then asks the recognised political party whose candidate has died, to nominate another candidate within seven days of being asked to do so.

Polling to 199 of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25. But voting in the Karanpur seat was adjourned because of the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar who was also the sitting MLA.

In the results declared on December 3, the BJP wrested Rajasthan from the Congress, winning 115 of the 199 seats where polling took place as the grand old party -- which won 69 seats -- failed to buck the state's three-decade revolving-door trend in which the voters reject the ruling party.



