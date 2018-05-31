By-Election Results Live Updates: Counting In Kairana, Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya Bypolls Begins

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the by-elections to four parliamentary seats and ten assembly seats is taking place today. One of the most crucial among the seats is western Uttar Pradesh's Kairana where the opposition parties put up a show of unity to take on the BJP in the run up to the general elections next year. Re-polling was held yesterday in 73 polling booths in Kairana, 49 polling stations in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondia and one polling station in Nagaland, after the Election Commission (EC) announced that re-polling will take place in these booths after widespread failure of the machines in Monday's by-elections. The assembly seats where the by-elections were held on Monday are Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jokihat (Bihar), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Ampati (Meghalaya), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Shahkot (Punjab) and Chengannur (Kerala).
Why Is Kairana So Important?
In a state that sends the maximum number of lawmakers to parliament, western UP's Kairana saw a direct contest between a united opposition and the BJP. Arch rivals, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) joined hands to win the Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats in the by-elections earlier this year. The Kairana seat fell vacant water the death of its BJP lawmaker Hukum Singh. His daughter contested against the wife of a politician who represented the seat earlier. Begum Tabassum Hasan, who contested on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket, is backed by several opposition parties including the Congress.
Why Was There Re-Polling Yesterday In Many Seats?
The Election Commission called for re-polling after widespread failure of voting machines was reported from a number of polling booths in several states. Over 11 per cent of the 10,300 voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines across 10 states had developed faults and had to be replaced. The Election Commission had said placing the VVPAT machines under direct light, mishandling and extreme heat could have been responsible for the high failure rate.
Results for by-elections to four Lok Sabha constituencies and 10 assembly seats across 10 states will be declared today. The polling took place on two Lok Sabha seats - Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra - on Monday amid complaints of faulty EVMs or electronic vote machines at many booths. Repolling was held in 73 polling stations of Kairana and 49 booths in Bhandara-Gondiya yesterday. Nearly 20 percent of VVPAT or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines, which eject slips confirming voters' choices, were replaced on both the seats.
