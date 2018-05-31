By-Election Results Live Updates: Counting In Kairana, Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya Bypolls Begins

Why Is Kairana So Important?

In a state that sends the maximum number of lawmakers to parliament, western UP's Kairana saw a direct contest between a united opposition and the BJP. Arch rivals, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) joined hands to win the Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats in the by-elections earlier this year. The Kairana seat fell vacant water the death of its BJP lawmaker Hukum Singh. His daughter contested against the wife of a politician who represented the seat earlier. Begum Tabassum Hasan, who contested on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket, is backed by several opposition parties including the Congress.



