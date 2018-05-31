On Counting Day For Key Bypolls, Test For Opposition Bloc In UP: 10 Facts

The outcome of Kairana bypoll is likely to shape the opposition strategy for 2019 elections

New Delhi: Results for by-elections to four Lok Sabha constituencies and 10 assembly seats across 10 states will be declared today. The bypolls took place on Monday amid allegations of malfunctioning voting machines at many booths on two Lok Sabha seats --- Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra. Repolling was held in 73 polling stations of Kairana and 49 booths in Bhandara-Gondiya yesterday. Nearly 20 percent of VVPAT or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines -- which eject slips confirming voters' choices --- were replaced on both the seats.