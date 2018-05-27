In High-Stakes Bypolls, Key Test For Opposition Unity In UP: 10 Facts

Opposition leaders at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in on May 23

New Delhi: By-elections to four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly constituencies across 10 states will be held tomorrow. The Lok Sabha seats that will vote include Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the lone seat in Nagaland. While the BJP held three of these seats, its former ally Naga People's Front (NPF) had won the Nagaland seat in 2014. Bypoll to Kairana seat which fell vacant after the sitting lawmaker Hukum Singh's death will see a direct contest between the BJP and the united opposition --- Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) --- ahead of the 2019 general elections. It's especially crucial for the BJP as it comes against the backdrop of the party's losses in two Lok Sabha seats earlier this year --- Gorakhpur and Phulpur that were considered the BJP strongholds --- after archrivals SP and BSP joined hands in a tactical electoral understanding.