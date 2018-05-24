Kairana By-Poll: Opposition Gets Big Boost As A Candidate Drops Out The BJP has a lot invested in Kairana after losing two important seats earlier, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya's Phulpur.

Share EMAIL PRINT Tabassum Hasan, a former BSP lawmaker, joined the Samajwadi Party and then the RLD Kairana, Uttar Pradesh: The day after a show of unity in Karnataka, the opposition received more encouraging news in Kairana, where Lok Sabha by-elections will be held on Monday. Begum Tabassum Hasan, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate, has received the support of her brother-in-law, who was contesting as an independent and could have divided the Muslim votes.



Kanwar Hasan withdrew his nomination today and announced his support for Tabassum Hasan, who is also being backed by the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) (not officially, Mayawati has not announced, but sources) the Congress and Nishad Party.



The development, which could unite the minority vote in favour of the RLD of Ajit Singh, could make the fight tough for Mriganka Singh, the BJP candidate. Kanwar Hasan would have divided the Muslim votes - there are about five lakh - weakening the united opposition candidate.



The by-poll is being held after the death of Mriganka Singh's father Hukum Singh of the BJP.



The BJP has a lot invested in Kairana after losing two important seats earlier, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya's Phulpur.



At Tabassum Hasan's election office in Shamli, it is clear that she is much more than the RLD nominee.



Apart from the RLD flags, the flags of the Congress, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been put up at the office near Muzzafarnagar, where over 60 died and thousands were left homeless in riots on 2013.



Tabassum Hasan, a former BSP lawmaker, joined the Samajwadi Party and then the RLD.



Barely a kilometre away, at the office of the BJP's Mriganka Singh, there are photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.



Tabassum Hasan's office also has a portrait of her husband Munnawar Hasan, who had represented Kairana both in the state assembly and the Lok Sabha. A picture of Jat leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, the father of Ajit Singh, is also displayed prominently.



It is one face both candidates have in common.



