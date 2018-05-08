Hukum Singh's Daughter Mriganka Singh To Contest Kairana Bypoll On BJP Ticket

The Kairana Lok Sabha seat fell vacant due to the death of BJP leader Hukum Singh in February.
The Rashtriya Lok Dal has fielded Tabassum Begam, who is likely to emerge as a joint candidate of the opposition, to take on the BJP in Kairana.
The BJP also announced that Avani Singh, the wife of late lawmaker Lokendra Chauhan, will be its candidate from Noorpur in the state.
CommentsMadhav Lal Singh will be the party's candidate from Gomia in Jharkhand, Munni Devi from Tharali in Uttarakhand and Sujit Ghosh from Maheshtala in West Bengal.
The names for one Lok Sabha seat and four state assembly seats were finalised in the party central election committee today, the BJP said in a statement.