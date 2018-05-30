Bypolls LIVE Updates: Re-polling Underway In Kairana, Bhandara-Gondia And Nagaland

Re-polling in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondia and Nagaland are being held between 7 am and 6 pm.

Here are the live updates of re-polling in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondia and Nagaland:



08:18 (IST) Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat insists that there was no problem in the electronic voting machines on Monday. "There is no problem with EVMs. Problem was with VVPAT. The VVPATs machines used in these elections are new and used first time," Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat told NDTV. 08:15 (IST) Voters have begun lining up to cast their votes in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

Voting is underway in 73 polling booths in western Uttar Pradesh's Kairana, 49 polling stations in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondia and one polling station in Nagaland, after the Election Commission (EC) announced that re-polling will take place in these booths after widespread failure of the machines in Monday's by-elections. Over 11 per cent of the 10,300 voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines across 10 states had developed faults and had to be replaced. The commission had, on Monday, said placing the VVPAT machines under direct light, mishandling and extreme heat could have been responsible for the high failure rate.