Re-polling will take place in 73 polling stations in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana and 49 polling stations in Bhandara Gondia in Maharashtra, the Election Commission has said, after widespread failure of the machines in Monday's by-elections. Nearly 10 per cent of the 10,300 VVPAT, or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines, used in Monday's by-elections across 10 states had developed faults and had to be replaced.The proportion of VVPAT machines that had to be replaced, however, was as high as 20 per cent in the high-stakes by-elections to the Lok Sabha seats in Kairana and Bhandara Gondia.