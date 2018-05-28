Crucial Bypolls In 10 States Today, BJP vs Opposition In UP: 10 Facts

By-elections: Opposition parties are hoping to defeat the BJP in Kairana ahead of the 2019 polls.

New Delhi: Four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly constituencies are voting today in the crucial by-elections in 10 states. Among the Lok Sabha seats is the politically important Kairana in western Uttar Pradesh where opposition parties are putting up a show of unity to take on the BJP in the run up to the general elections next year. Bypolls are being held in Maharashtra's Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary constituencies and the Nagaland seat. The Kairana seat fell vacant water the death of its BJP lawmaker Hukum Singh. His daughter is contesting against a wife of a politician who represented the seat earlier. Begum Tabassum Hasan, contesting on a Rashtriya Lok Dal ticket, is backed by several opposition parties including the Congress. The votes will be counted for all seats on Thursday.