By-Elections LIVE Updates: All Eyes On UP's Kairana As Bypolls Begin For 4 Lok Sabha, 10 Assembly Seats

New Delhi: Voting has begun for by-elections to four Lok Sabha seats, including the politically-crucial Kairana Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, and 10 assembly constituencies spread across 10 states. Besides Kairana in western UP, by-election will be held in Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra, and Nagaland Lok Sabha seat. The Kairana bypoll will see a joint opposition taking on the ruling BJP. The Kairana Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party's candidate for the by-election. She is contesting against Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
The joint opposition, which includes Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, hopes that by consolidating anti-BJP votes, they will repeat the success of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections, where the BJP suffered an unexpected defeat.
In Mahrashtra's Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya, all four major parties -- the BJP, Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and Congress -- have campaigned aggressively for the Lok Sabha by-elections. The outcome is significant as it is likely to have a bearing on their future course. The Shiv Sena has fielded late BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga's son Shriniwas Wanaga in Palghar, much to the dislike of the BJP which has in-turn nominated Rajendra Gavit, who Congress switched over from the Congress. In Bhandra-Gondia, Nana Patole quit as the BJP MP and resigned from the ruling party to return to the Congress earlier this year, necessitating the by-election. The ruling BJP has locked horns with the NCP for retaining the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat while in Palghar, it is in a direct fight with the ally Shiv Sena even though the contest is multi-cornered.
The assembly by-elections are taking place in Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon constituency, Uttar Prades's Noorpur, Bihar's Jokihat, Jharkhand's Gomia and Silli, Kerala's Chengannur, Meghalaya's Ampati, Punjab's Shahkot, Uttarakhand's Tharali and West Bengal's Maheshtala.
The counting of votes for both Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections will take place on May 31.
Voting for the 4 parliamentary seats and 10 assembly seats began at 7 am today and will continue till 5 pm this evening. For Kerala's Chengannur and UP's Kairana and Noorpur, voting will be carried out till 6 pm. The counting of votes for both Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls will take place on May 31.
In Nagaland capital Kohima, Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said that all arrangements had been made for the peaceful conduct of the bypoll to the lone Lok Sabha seat in the northeastern state. The Nagaland bypoll is a straight contest between ruling Peoples Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate Tokheho Yepthomi, backed by the BJP and opposition NPF nominee C Apok Jamir. The Nagaland by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Neiphiu Rio from the Lok Sabha to contest the Nagaland Assembly election in February. Mr Rio is presently the chief minister of the state.
