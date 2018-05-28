By-Elections LIVE Updates: All Eyes On UP's Kairana As Bypolls Begin For 4 Lok Sabha, 10 Assembly Seats

In Nagaland capital Kohima, Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said that all arrangements had been made for the peaceful conduct of the bypoll to the lone Lok Sabha seat in the northeastern state. The Nagaland bypoll is a straight contest between ruling Peoples Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate Tokheho Yepthomi, backed by the BJP and opposition NPF nominee C Apok Jamir. The Nagaland by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Neiphiu Rio from the Lok Sabha to contest the Nagaland Assembly election in February. Mr Rio is presently the chief minister of the state.