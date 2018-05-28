Kairana Bypoll Live Updates: Key Test For BJP, Opposition Unity Today

New Delhi: By-elections to four Lok Sabha seats, including the politically crucial Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, and 10 assembly constituencies across 10 states will be held today. Besides Kairana, by-election will be held in Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra, and Nagaland Lok Sabha seat. Bypoll to Kairana will see a joint opposition taking on the ruling BJP. The constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh. His daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party's candidate for the bypoll and she will take on Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
The opposition hopes that by consolidating anti-BJP votes, they will repeat the success of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections, where the ruling party suffered an unexpected defeat.
Mriganka Singh of the BJP hopes to ride the sympathy wave even though the numbers are stacked against her.
Located around 630 km from capital city of Lucknow, the Lok Sabha constituency has five assembly segments namely Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district.
In Kairana Bypolls, It's BJP Versus The Joint Opposition
Kairana constituency in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pardesh has virtually assumed the dimension of a strategic player in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections."
The bypoll is a direct contest between Mriganka Singh and Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan. The opposition's campaign received a boost after an independent candidate who dropped out of the race on May 24.
Kanwar Hasan dropped out of the race today and announced that he was with 48-year-old Tabassum Hasan, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate backed by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, the Congress and Nishad Party.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public meeting close to the Kairana constituency while inaugurating an expressway and spoke of issues concerning sugarcane farmers and law and order that the opposition alleges is a breach of the model code of conduct.
The opposition is eyeing the chunk of Jat voters, who have traditionally voted for Ajit Singh's RLD but had drifted to the BJP in 2014.
BJP has fielded Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka Singh to take on Tabassum Hasan who has been propped as the opposition candidate. Ms Hasan was earlier with the BSP, then moved to the SP before joining Ajit Singh's RLD. Her late husband Munnawar Hasan has represented the seat earlier.
