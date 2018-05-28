Kairana Bypoll Live Updates: Key Test For BJP, Opposition Unity Today





The bypoll is a direct contest between Mriganka Singh and Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan. The opposition's campaign received a boost after an independent candidate who dropped out of the race on May 24.





Kanwar Hasan dropped out of the race today and announced that he was with 48-year-old Tabassum Hasan, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate backed by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, the Congress and Nishad Party.