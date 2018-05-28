Faulty Vote Machine Charge In UP's Kairana Where Its BJP vs Opposition The Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll is taking place because of the death of the BJP's Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is the party's candidate.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Allegations of malfunctioning voting machines at Kairana, Noorpur Kairana, Uttar Pradesh: on Monday, there were allegations of malfunctioning voting machines at Kairana and Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh, constituencies seen as testing grounds for opposition unity against the state’s ruling BJP.



In Kairana, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), whose candidate Tabassum Hasan is backed by various opposition parties, complained to the Election Commission that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMS) and VVPAT or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail - which produces a slip to confirm to the voter that his vote has been recorded correctly - had malfunctioned in 175 booths.



Listing problem-hit booths in its complaint, the RLD led by veteran Ajit Singh alleged that voters were "deliberately" not allowed to cast their votes because of the faulty machines.



"Machines are being tampered everywhere, faulty machines haven't been replaced in Muslim and Dalit-dominated areas. They (BJP) think they can win polls like this. That won't happen," alleged Tabassum Hasan.



Several Muslim women waiting for some time to vote in booths were the machines didn’t work. Some told NDTV they would not be able to return to cast their votes as it is Ramzaan.



Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also complained that machines had malfunctioned in Noorpur, where the assembly by-poll is being held after the death of BJP lawmaker Lokendra Singh.



Both Kairana and Noorpur are BJP seats.



is taking place because of the death of the BJP's Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is the party's candidate.



Encouraged by their victory in BJP strongholds Gorakhpur and Phoolpur, the opposition is confident of defeating the BJP in the seat that has a mix of Jats, Dalits and Most Backward Castes. Kairana also represents the opposition's bigger ambition of closing ranks to put up a stronger fight against the BJP in the 2019 national election.



As by-polls took place across nine states on Monday, there were allegations of malfunctioning voting machines at Kairana and Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh, constituencies seen as testing grounds for opposition unity against the state’s ruling BJP.In Kairana, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), whose candidate Tabassum Hasan is backed by various opposition parties, complained to the Election Commission that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMS) and VVPAT or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail - which produces a slip to confirm to the voter that his vote has been recorded correctly - had malfunctioned in 175 booths.Listing problem-hit booths in its complaint, the RLD led by veteran Ajit Singh alleged that voters were "deliberately" not allowed to cast their votes because of the faulty machines."Machines are being tampered everywhere, faulty machines haven't been replaced in Muslim and Dalit-dominated areas. They (BJP) think they can win polls like this. That won't happen," alleged Tabassum Hasan.Several Muslim women waiting for some time to vote in booths were the machines didn’t work. Some told NDTV they would not be able to return to cast their votes as it is Ramzaan.Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also complained that machines had malfunctioned in Noorpur, where the assembly by-poll is being held after the death of BJP lawmaker Lokendra Singh. The Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll is taking place because of the death of the BJP's Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is the party's candidate.Encouraged by their victory in BJP strongholds Gorakhpur and Phoolpur, the opposition is confident of defeating the BJP in the seat that has a mix of Jats, Dalits and Most Backward Castes. Kairana also represents the opposition's bigger ambition of closing ranks to put up a stronger fight against the BJP in the 2019 national election. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter