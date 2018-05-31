Kairana By-Election Result Live Updates: Outcome A Test For United Opposition vs BJP

What's at stake for BJP and Opposition?

The bypoll is significant as it would test the popularity of the ruling BJP in the electorally crucial state of Uttar Pradesh an year ahead of the next general elections. The ruling BJP also hopes to avenge the drubbing it got in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bye-elections.





The opposition hopes that by consolidating the anti-BJP vote, it will repeat its success in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections earlier this year when the ruling party suffered humiliating defeats.