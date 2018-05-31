Kairana By-Election Result Live Updates: Outcome A Test For United Opposition vs BJP

New Delhi: All eyes are set on the outcome of the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll result, seen as a semi final to the 2019 national elections. The Kairana by-election, a seat BJP won in 2014, is seen as a testing ground for opposition unity ahead of the 2019 elections in a state that sends the maximum number of lawmakers to parliament. The ruling BJP is locked in a straight fight with a joint opposition candidate.
The high-profile electoral contest saw over 54 per cent of the constituency's voters casting their mandate amid complaints of malfunctioning of EVM and VVPAT machines.
"Malfunctioning was reported in 384 VVPAT (Vote Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines in the state. Of this 29 were in Noorpur (Bijnor). Apart from this, three EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) also malfunctioned in Shamli. Both, the malfunctioning EVMs and VVPATs were replaced," Mr Rai told .
The assurance came against the backdrop of opposition Samajwadi Party and RLD complaining of snags in the EVMs. Significantly, even BJP leaders complained of instances of malfunctioning of VVPAT machines.
The seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh. His daughter Mriganka Singh is now contesting on the seat against Rashtriya Lok Dal's Tabassum Hasan, who also has the support of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
Apart from Kairana, counting of votes for the by-elections in three parliamentary seats and 10 assembly seats today. The assembly seats where the by-elections were held on Monday are Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jokihat (Bihar), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Ampati (Meghalaya), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Shahkot (Punjab) and Chengannur (Kerala).
Here are the live updates of counting in Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll:
Voting was held in Kairana on 28 May with re-polling in 73 booths yesterday due to technical snags in EVM, VVPAT machines during the by-election. Counting of votes will begin shortly.
Tabassum Hasan, the opposition candidate belonging to RLD, had even alleged that faulty machines were deployed in Muslim and Dalit-dominated areas. Her allegations were rejected by the district magistrate.
Bypoll in Kairana is taking place due to the death of the sitting lawmaker --- BJP's Hukum Singh --- whose daughter Mriganka Singh is the party's candidate.
According to the Election Commission, there are 16.09 lakh voters in Kairana - 8.73 lakh male voters and 7.36 lakh female voters. Noorpur Assembly constituency has 3.06 lakh voters.
Kairana parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments -- Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district.
What's at stake for BJP and Opposition?
The bypoll is significant as it would test the popularity of the ruling BJP in the electorally crucial state of Uttar Pradesh an year ahead of the next general elections. The ruling BJP also hopes to avenge the drubbing it got in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bye-elections.
The opposition hopes that by consolidating the anti-BJP vote, it will repeat its success in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections earlier this year when the ruling party suffered humiliating defeats.
Repolling witnessed in 73 Booths
Amid tight security, repolling took place at 73 polling booths in Kairana Lok Sabha constituency.
The Election Commission had ordered repolling in the constituency in view of technical snags in EVM-VVPAT machines during the by-election on Monday.
The Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll will help understand the chances of winnability of a joint opposition camp against the BJP. The ruling BJP is locked in a straight fight with a joint opposition candidate.
BJP candidate Mriganka Singh is locked in a straight fight against Rashtriya Lok Dal's Tabassum Hasan, who also has the support of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
No more content
Comments