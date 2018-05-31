BJP Trails In Prestige Battle In UP's Kairana Kairana is the most-watched seat in the by-polls held earlier this week across 10 states.

The ruling BJP trails in the Kairana Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the most watched in the by-polls held across 10 states earlier this week as the the Rashtriya Lok Dal took a lead. In the Noorpur Assembly seat, the Samajwadi Party was ahead as counting took place amid tight security.Voting in both Kairana and Noorpur was hit by complaints of snags in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs or or Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machines that produces slips to confirm to the voter that his choice has been recorded correctly. Repolling was held at 73 polling stations in Kairana yesterday. In Kairana, by-polls were held because of the death of BJP parliamentarian Hukum Singh in February. His daughter Mriganka Singh is the BJP candidate, challenged by Tabassum Hasan of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Tabassum Hasan, a former lawmaker, is also supported by the Congress and the Samajwadi Party and she also claims the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The by-poll is being seen as another test of opposition unity against the BJP after the Samajwadi Party and BSP pooled their resources to defeat the ruling party in its strongholds Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The opposition hopes to evolve a successful template for taking on the BJP in state elections later this year and the 2019 national polls.The bye-election to Noorpur assembly seat was held to fill the vacancy after the death of BJP legislator Lokendra Singh Chauhan in a road accident in February.